“Ulti-mutt’ dog-friendly U.S. travel destinations released

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — So much of life as we know it went to the dogs during the pandemic, and now vacations can too.

Travel expert, founder of editorial travel site Fathom and co-author of Travel North America: (And Avoid Being a Tourist), Pavia Rosati and animal wellness company, Pumpkin announced the 23 best dog-friendly destinations and one local spot made the list.

Alamogordo, N.M., was named as one of the “ulti-mutt” destinations.

Destinations on the list include sprawling cities and small towns that feature national parks, luxury boutique hotels with pet perks, outdoor activities for man and beast, and more.

Checkout a preview of some of the top locations:

The Paw House Inn in Rutland, Vermont: A hotel so dedicated to its pets, it charges owners a $10 fee if they don’t bring a dog.

Rail Explorers in Boulder City, Nevada: Ever wished your pup could have exactly as much fun as you do? At this year-round outdoor adventure tour, dogs can ride with you on pedal-powered rail bikes.

White Sands National Park in Alamogordo, New Mexico: Unlike many National Parks across the country, White Sands welcomes dogs on leashes and allows them the same access as people.

The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Montana: The resort provides The Last Best Doggie Bed, a dog dish, locally-made treats, a dog-friendly hiking trail map, a tennis ball, and an adorable welcome card from the owner’s dog, Coco.

James Island County Park in Charleston, South Carolina: Pets can play and swim freely at the over-the-top dog park, while Mom and Dad enjoy the park’s climbing wall, challenge course, equestrian center, marina, and Splash Zone waterpark.

The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado: For the pampered pooch, this Five Diamond hotel’s menu for dogs includes Wagyu beef and other high-quality food options. For pet parents who want alone time, dog sitters and walkers are available.

The full list can be found here.

