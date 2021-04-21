U.S. troops return to Fort Bliss from deployment in Kuwait

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. troops arrived in El Paso after an eight-month deployment in Kuwait.

Soldiers with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss arrived in the late afternoon on Wednesday.

“It feels great to be back in the United States. More importantly, back at Fort Bliss, Texas,” Major Walter Sprengeler said. “I am waiting to see my family and get to making phone calls to my mom and dad so it feels good to be home.”

Sprengler advises other soldiers who are coming home to reintegrate at a slow pace. And, advises to be open to changes that may have happened during deployment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

U.S. troops return from deployment in Kuwait

2021 Reading of the Names

Love Alumni Boutique on wheels

Earth Day Awareness and fund raiser

KTSM 9 News at Noon - Water Tip Wednesday, Smart Watering

"Walk It Like I Talk It Health Fair" Interview

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link