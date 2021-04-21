U.S. troops return to Fort Bliss from deployment in Kuwait

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. troops arrived in El Paso after an eight-month deployment in Kuwait.

Soldiers with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss arrived in the late afternoon on Wednesday.

“It feels great to be back in the United States. More importantly, back at Fort Bliss, Texas,” Major Walter Sprengeler said. “I am waiting to see my family and get to making phone calls to my mom and dad so it feels good to be home.”

Sprengler advises other soldiers who are coming home to reintegrate at a slow pace. And, advises to be open to changes that may have happened during deployment.