U.S. Marshals arrest New Mexico man in connection to South Central El Paso bar murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police identified a man killed and another wounded in a South Central shooting at a bar in October and say the suspect in the case was arrested in New Mexico.

Alfredo Morales, 28, was killed in a shooting at Cantina Cazadores on October 15 after getting into an altercation with two other men. Jorge Garcia, 36, was also shot during the incident and sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

El Paso police say an investigation found Garcia and another man were leaving the bar around midnight. Garcia got into an altercation with Morales, and that’s when Morales allegedly drew a gun and shot Garcia.

Police say Daniel Torres, 39, then shot Morales multiple times and fled the scene.

It is unclear if Torres was leaving the bar with Garcia when the two got into an altercation.

Torres, of La Union, New Mexico, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce for the murder of Morales. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention facility.

He was extradited to the El Paso County Detention Facility on November 10. Torres is being held on a murder charge with a $1 million bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.