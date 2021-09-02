U.S. Border Patrol to deploy rescue beacons throughout West Texas and New Mexico

The U.S. Border Patrol is finding more and more drugs, especially fentanyl, at highway checkpoints in San Diego County.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is providing additional opportunities for

migrants in distress to be rescued with the deployment of rescue beacons in

the Lordsburg, N.M. area this month.

The El Paso Sector is working in collaboration with Non-Governmental Organizations,

agencies at the federal, state and county level, as well as with foreign government partners to set

up rescue beacons in remote areas where migrants may be in distress due to exposure to the

elements.

These dangers include rough terrain, wild animals and extreme temperatures in the

desert and mountains.



The El Paso Sector will deploy 15 rescue beacons in strategic areas throughout West Texas and

southern New Mexico. These high-traffic areas are located within high-risk areas where migrants

attempt to cross into the United States.



Four out of the 15 scheduled rescue beacons were recently deployed in the Lordsburg Border

Patrol Station area of responsibility. This makes Lordsburg the first station in the El Paso Sector

with new active rescue beacon technology. El Paso Sector will have a total of 20 beacons (five

are legacy beacons) erected across the sector by the end of this year.



“The El Paso Sector Border Patrol continues to proactively collaborate with our Non-Governmental Organizational and third-party partners to support humanitarian efforts,” said El

Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “These rescue beacons will help Border Patrol

Agents and our law enforcement partners to more quickly facilitate the rescue of missing and

endangered migrants resulting in lives saved.”