U.S. Border Patrol agents locate downed aircraft and rescue passengers in Lordsburg

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted New Mexico State Police

in locating a downed aircraft and rescuing a pilot and one passenger, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday evening.

Officials said on March 24 around 1:45 a.m. New Mexico State Police requested the

assistance from Lordsburg Border Patrol Station in the search and rescue of a downed

fixed-wing single-engine aircraft in the southern end of the Pyramid Mountains.

Lordsburg Station immediately dispatched Border Patrol Agents along with a certified

Emergency Medical Technician. Agents were equipped with All-Terrain Vehicles,

Utility Terrain Vehicles and night vision equipment.

CBP said Lordsburg agents found a pilot and passenger at the coordinates provided by NMSP. Both were off-duty police officers with the Fulshear Police Department in Fulshear, Texas.

Officals said the pilot was injured but conscious and lying outside of the aircraft. The passenger,

although conscious, appeared to have suffered injuries and required extraction from the

aircraft by agents.

Injuries to both victims included lacerations throughout their bodies, a broken leg and one of the victims was reportedly going into shock.

Agents spent four hours conducting life-saving efforts, CBP officials said. The agents

transported both subjects over harsh terrain to awaiting emergency medical services from

Hidalgo County.

The pilot and passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I would like to recognize the hard-working Lordsburg Agents that participated in the

rescue of the pilot and passenger of the airplane. If it wasn’t for their efforts, these two

victims could have perished in the aftermath of the crash,” El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez said.