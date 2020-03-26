U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest suspected human smugglers in Southern New Mexico

New Mexico (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Southern New Mexico arrested two suspected human smugglers who attempted to illegally cross over several undocumented immigrants.

The first reported incident happened Wednesday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol said agents from the Lordsburg station received information indicating a vehicle had crossed the border illegally through the desert West of the Columbus Port of Entry.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly headed North from the U.S./Mexico International border using backroads and the desert terrain in an attempt to avoid detection, officials said. The agents called for air support to assist in locating the suspect’s vehicle.

Officials said agents later stopped a 1999 Chevy Tahoe on New Mexico Highway 81. The driver was a Mexican national and was arrested along with six other undocumented immigrants inside the vehicle who were allegedly being smuggled into the country.

USBP said the vehicle was seized and that the illegal entrants were processed and expelled from the country.

The second incident was reported on Tuesday.

Officials said Border Patrol agents from the Deming station caught a group of undocumented immigrants who were making their way north through the desert towards New Mexico State Road 9.

According to USBP, agents closed in on the illegal immigrants and spotted a suspicious vehicle waiting in the area.

Agents questioned the occupants of the vehicle and determined that the driver was waiting to pick up and transport the group, officials said.

The driver had an active warrant and was turned over to New Mexico State Police, USBP said.

The undocumented immigrants, in this case, were also expelled from the country.

El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez stated, “Our agents continue to display an unwavering commitment to protecting our communities from all types of illegal activities regardless of the challenges they face.”