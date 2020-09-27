U.S. Army offers up to $25,000 reward in search for missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas, (KTSM) — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a reward of up to $25,00 for credible information that leads to the whereabouts of missing Fort Bliss Soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday.

Halliday, 21, was last seen on post on July 23, after departing his on-post barracks room wearing gray or turquoise cargo shorts, a gray T-shirt and a charcoal gray zip-up hoodie, with dark gray running shoes with red, yellow and white paint stains.

He is described as a Caucasian male who is five-feet-nine inches tall and weighs 162 pounds. Halliday is assigned to D Battery, 1-43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss.

“We take this very seriously and a host of other investigative techniques have been employed in the search for Pvt. Halliday and we will continue to investigate until we determine what happened to this Soldier,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID. “If anyone has any information, we ask you to come forward and share it with us.”

The Halliday family arrived in El Paso on Saturday. They held a rally on Sept. 26 in front of Fort Bliss’ Buffalo Soldier gate.

There is no indication of foul play or any specific suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance, Army officials said.

CID Special Agents took over the investigation from Fort Bliss’ Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) on Sept. 1, after assistance was requested due to CID’s investigative resources and capabilities.

CID conducted an in-depth forensic search of Pvt. Halliday’s barracks room, employing specially trained forensic science officers using state-of-the-art forensic methods, according to Army officials. The search did not reveal any signs of foul play or suspicious activity.

Army officials said special agents and local law enforcement have interviewed dozens of military personnel, as well as friends and family. Agents have searched more than 80 barracks rooms, as well as interviewed homeowners and conducted consensual searches of numerous homes.

Dozens of special agents have also participated in a search of an approximately six square mile radius using his unit as the center, point along with MPs and DES personnel. Sinkholes, water drainages, water sewage systems, water canals, on- and off-post railroad tracks and associated buildings are some of the places searched. Agents also searched homeless areas in the nearby areas. as well as in downtown El Paso.

Army officials said that Halliday reportedly enjoyed camping and hiking. Accordingly, agents joined soldiers and volunteers on Wednesday in searching approximately 20 miles of trails in the Franklin Mountain State Park and Indian Peak Trail near Fort Bliss. Army aviation assets also assisted in the search of Franklin Mountain State Park from the air.

On Friday, Fort Bliss released an audio PSA to help expand their search for Halliday.

Officials said the reason they chose the off-post locations to search was that the locations came from pings from a cellphone registered to Halliday and search of a frequented homeless area near Fort Bliss.

Persons with information can contact the Fort Bliss CID Office at 915-568-1700, the Fort Bliss Military Police at 915-744-1237 or contact their local police department. Persons can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.