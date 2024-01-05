EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso released a statement on road closures around the city that will impact commutes over the weekend.

WEST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

I-10 Widening West Project

Now, a 48-hour closure

Saturday, January 6 at 6 a.m., through Monday, January 8 at 6 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road.

Detour: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing concrete bridge decks.

Monday, January 8, through Thursday, January 11, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

North Desert Boulevard will be closed to all traffic from Transmountain Road to Vinton Road.

THRU TRAFFIC DETOUR: Turn left on Spur 16, turn right on Talbot Avenue, turn right on SH 20 (Doniphan Drive), turn right on Spur 37 (Vinton Road), and turn left on North Desert Boulevard.

Credit: TxDOT

Credit: TxDOT

Credit: TxDOT

Local traffic detour: From eastbound Transmountain Road, turn right on Bluff Creek Drive.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Saturday, January 13, at 6 a.m. or 9 p.m., through Monday, January 15, at 6 a.m. (depending on the weather)

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road.

Detour: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will be placing bridge decks and relocating concrete safety barriers.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, January 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Los Mochis and Nashua left lane closed.

Tuesday, January 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between US-54 and Cotton right lane and exit closed.

Wednesday, January 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 is eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Downtown. The right lane is closed.

I-10 westbound Porfirio Diaz exit ramp closed.

Thursday, January 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound Executive on-ramp closed.

Friday, January 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spur 1966 eastbound right lane closed.

Loop 375 westbound to US-54 northbound (Ramp O) left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrails.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound between Montecillo and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· Mesa north and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

· Montana east and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intercession safety.

Traffic Control Project

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Paisano and Yandell north and south of the intersection alternate lane closures.

· Gateway North and South at Hercules alternate lane closures.

· FM-1281 (Horizon) and Stockyard north and southbound intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Borderland Expressway Phase I Project

Monday, January 8, until further notice

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· BU-54 (Dyer) east and westbound between Angora and Ashley alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on construction detour.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, January 7

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound from Mesa (Exit 11) to Sunland Park on-ramp closed.

The officer will direct all traffic on the scene at the Mesa intersection.

Crews will reposition concrete barriers from the eastbound outer lane to the eastbound inner lane.

Maintenance

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Fonseca and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Crews will be working on the shoulder.

Dallas entrance ramp to I-10 westbound is closed.

Missouri between Dallas and Ange’s left lane closed.

Crews will be working on the barrier wall.

I-10 is eastbound between Sunland Park and Buena Vista, and the right lane is closed.

CD lanes to the I-10 eastbound entrance ramp are closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

EAST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, January 07 through Thursday, January 11

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound and southbound primary lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Alternating Socorro, S. Americas, and Zaragoza Underpass closures

Crews will work on paving main lanes, installing bridge structures, and placing bridge decks.

Monday, January 08 through Saturday, January 13

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue southbound left lane closure from Pan American Exit Ramp to S Americas Intersection.

Crews will be replacing asphalt.

Wednesday, January 10

9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue at S Americas Intersection is completely closed.

Crews will be placing the bridge deck.

Thursday, January 11 through Saturday, January 13

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Thursday, January 11, through 5:00 a.m. Saturday, January 13

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from Pan American Overpass to Zaragoza Overpass.

The closure will allow the bridge deck to cure.

IH-10 Underpass/FM793 Project

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

Daily, from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

IH-10 east and westbound outside lane closures at Fabens Bridge Underpass (FM793)

Crews will be placing barricades, barriers, and utility relocation.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound inside lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage roads.

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage roads.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, January 08 through Friday, January 12

Daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ascension Street northbound proper lane closure between Kentwood Avenue and Horizon Boulevard

Crews will be working on the demolition of the shoulder for prep of ROW.

Monday, January 08 through Friday, January 12

Daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH20) east and westbound right shoulder closures between Acala and Spur 148 w/Pilot Car

Crews will be working on the installation of concrete rail on Canal Street.

Monday, January 08 through Friday, January 12

Daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH20) east and westbound right shoulder closures between Acala and Spur 148 w/Pilot Car

Crews will be working on the installation of MBGF at Alamo Arroyo.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Tuesday, January 09, and Wednesday, January 10

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Due to mobile TMA operations, Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lanes from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be reduced to one lane.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lanes from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive hike/bike train will be closed indefinitely.

Crews will be placing concrete barriers.

Landscaping Project

Friday, January 12

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp, and shoulder closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, January 15 to Wednesday, January 17

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue and George Dieter Intersection north and southbound will be closed entirely.

Montana Avenue at George Dieter intersection west to eastbound and east to westbound turnarounds will be closed.

Montana Avenue at George Dieter intersection eastbound left lane will be closed.

Montana Avenue at George Dieter intersection westbound left lane will be closed.

Crews will be moving barriers.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25, until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for the installation of a median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary to construct a new roadway consisting of full-depth rehabilitation.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.