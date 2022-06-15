EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Department of Transportation invited the public to participate in their Alameda Avenue Corridor study public meetings to give feedback on what improvements they want done on the roads.

The study started in 2017 and stretches along Alameda Avenue from Tornillo all the way to Downtown.

In the past 5 years, TxDoT acquired numerous suggestions for this 35-mile stretch that include safety, congestion and other propositions that the residents believe would make traffic run smoother in the future.

This is the last round of public meetings, one being held at Clint High School on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and the other one at Texas Tech Health and Sciences Center on Thursday June 16 in Auditorium D.

The public will be able to see the current propositions for improvements including building roundabouts to regulate congestion on the roads, more street lights, pedestrian crossings and even bike lanes.

Lauren Macias-Cervantes, spokesperson for TxDoT said, people from different areas along Alameda Avenue have different suggestions.

She said residents of areas that see more tractor traffic suggested widening a shoulder lane to allow more space for tractors and for traffic to not be held back.

The study is expected to be done by 2023 after which TxDoT will work with City/County authorities and determine which of the suggested projects are short term or long term projects that require more funding and time.

Macias-Cervantes said easier projects that involve installing street lights or establishing pedestrian crossings will be first on the list.

