TxDot El Paso converting ‘dangerous’ intersection into El Paso’s first ‘J-turn’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Right along the state line dividing New Mexico and Texas, a busy intersection is called “dangerous” and “deadly” by people who live in the area.

Joanna Noga, a Chaparral, N.M. resident, told KTSM 9 News that she’s witnessed crashes at the intersection of State Line Road and the U.S. 54 highway, out by the Edge of Texas Steakhouse.

Just this Monday, a semi-truck crashed with some cars, and two weekends ago, a camper crashed with at least two other vehicles in the same intersection.

TxDot El Paso said it was aware of the concerns and is planning some changes to the area.

Jennifer Wright, A TxDot spokesperson, said they are planning to convert it into a J-turn, which would be the first in El Paso.

“Instead of motorists crossing fast moving lanes of traffic to get to opposing lanes, drivers at a J-turn intersections turn right into the same direction of traffic merge into the left lane and then make a U- turn in the direction they intend to travel,” Wright said.

TxDot El Paso

As the intersection is now, cars trying to cross the U.S. 54 need to get through drivers going up to 75 mph.

“It’s very difficult for cars pulling out onto that intersection traffic to judge the speed of oncoming traffic so that’s why you have more T-bone crashes,” Wright said.

But Noga said she is doesn’t think the intersection is the right fix.

“People are going to be like what is this like why not just do the right thing and spend the right money and make it an intersection, they think its rural because they don’t live out here,” Noga said.

