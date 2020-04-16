TxDOT El Paso awarded $40 million to improve road safety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District has been awarded $40 million in safety funds.

Officials said that the funding will help the organization implement multiple safety projects throughout the city.

It’s all a part of the “Road to Zero” initiative that the Texas Transportation Commission committed to nearly a year ago.

Officials said the effort has dedicated an additional $600 million for more safety improvements along Texas roadways with the goal of ending fatalities on Texas roads by 2050, with an interim goal to reduce them by half by 2035.

According to TxDOT El Paso District, Texas has not seen a deathless day on its roadways since November 7, 2000.

“These safety improvements will help save lives on our roadways,” said TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “We always construct our roadways with safety in mind, but continuously analyze data and review the operation of the roadway to identify any potential improvements that can be made.”

Tx-DOT said that each project approved for funding in the El Paso District was identified by District Traffic Section staff who analyzed crash data to identify opportunities to enhance safety.

Projects are expected to be let in phases and will start as early as fall 2020, officials said.

Approved Safety Projects:

Sidewalks and Illumination

To improve pedestrian safety, work on FM 1281 (Horizon), FM 659 (Zaragoza), SH 20 (Doniphan) and US 62 (Montana) consists of installing safety lighting on medians and sidewalks. Work on US 85 (Paisano) consists of installing pedestrian rail along raised medians to prevent mid-block crossing in a heavy downtown pedestrian corridor.

Wrong-Way Driver System

Loop 375 work to help prevent head-on crashes consists of the installation of LED Wrong Way Signs, RVSD or Radar Vehicle Sensing Device, Infrared Camera detectors, Color Dynamic Message Signs & ITS Wrong Way Detection Processor System.

Median Concrete Barrier

US 62 (Montana) work consists of the installation of traffic median concrete barrier to help prevent drivers from running off the road.

Ramp Modifications

The project will modify existing ramp configuration, signing, and pavement markings on US54 Ramps (FM3255 (MLK Blvd) to Sean Haggerty) to help prevent rear-end crashes. Crews will relocate existing off-ramp.

Median Barrier Gaps

Installation of cable barrier on I-10 from OT Smith Road in Tornillo to Jeff Davis/Reeves County Line.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Rail

This project consists of pedestrian improvements by UTEP with the installation of Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Rail on North Mesa Street from Baltimore Drive to River Ave. and the installation of Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons on State Highway Loop 478 (Dyer) from Harrison Ave. to Flory Ave.

Rumble Strips

Rumble strips to help prevent driver run-offs will be installed or milled on: US 90 near Van Horn to five miles East of the Culberson/Jeff Davis county line; US 67 from Marfa to the Presidio/Brewster county line and on US 62 from 3.75 miles West of FM 1437 to TX/NM State Line.

Queue Detection System

A queue detection system (Cameras and Dynamic Message Signs) will be installed on I-10 at the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol station. This system provides advanced notification of queueing and will help prevent rear-end crashes.

Concrete Traffic Barrier

Concrete traffic barrier will replace outdated rail barrier on I-10 from Executive to near University.