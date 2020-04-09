TxDOT crews to begin roadwork in El Paso’s westside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction work in El Paso’s westside starting on Monday, April 13.

TxDOT officials said the construction work is a part of the SH 20 (North Mesa Street) rehabilitation project.

According to TxDOT, the project consists of a full-depth (10″) repair of the stretch of roadway from Baltimore/Glory Road to Sunland Park Drive.

Crews will be conducting work in estimated mile-long sections starting with the outside lane northbound from Baltimore to Brentwood, officials said.

TxDOT said traffic will not see any impacts until Sunday, April 19. That’s when North Mesa will be reduced to one lane northbound from Baltimore to Brentwood, as crews place barriers overnight, officials said.

The continuous closure of the outside lane is expected to last about six weeks, officials said.

Once that’s complete, crews will close the inside lane for another estimated six weeks.

TxDOT advises drivers to access this portion of North Mesa from adjacent roadways to minimize their time in the single travel lane. Officials also advise drivers to use I-10 to avoid the area.

TxDOT said there will still be access to businesses for the duration of the project and major intersections will remain open during the day while work is in progress. However, median openings will be closed while crews are working on inside lanes, officials said.

TxDOT officials said once the project is complete, it’ll provide a smoother riding surface with enhanced striping and some drainage and curb improvements. Some businesses will also see new driveaways, according to officials.

Drivers are encouraged to budget extra travel time for the duration of the project and seek alternate routes.

The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2021.