EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – TxDOT crews will continue prep work on the I-10 Widening West Project, Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday (6/13) – Thursday (6/16), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Right lane closure I-10 eastbound from Los Mochis to Transmountain, w/ Transmountain exit ramp closed.
  • I-10 eastbound exit at Transmountain, I-10 eastbound entrance at Transmountain, Direct connector ramp Loop 375 to I-10 eastbound & I-10 eastbound exit at Artcraft.

Monday (6/13)  – Thursday (6/16), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Left lane S Desert at Tractor Supply

Wednesday (6/15) – Saturday (6/18), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Right lane closure I-10 eastbound from Transmountain to Artcraft

Wednesday (6/15) – Friday (6/17), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Left lane closure N Desert Blvd. at Isela Rubalcava

Loop 375 Widening Project closures

Monday (6/13) – Tuesday (6/14), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Americas Avenue Loop 375 northbound frontage road closure at Pan American entrance ramp

Monday (6/13) – Thursday (6/16), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Socorro underpass

Monday (6/13) – Thursday (6/16), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Americas intersection eastbound right lane

Wednesday (6/22) – Thursday (6/23), 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Loop 375 main lane, entrance and exit ramps closure northbound North Loop to Pellicano overpass.
  • Loop 375 frontage road from Alameda Avenue to North Loop Drive.

Maintenance Closure

Monday (6/13) – Friday (6/17), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Copia exit closed.
  • Boone by Concordia Cemetery closed.
  • Ramp K left lane closed.
  • US-62/180 Montana eastbound between Geronimo and Airport left lane closed.
  • US-54 northbound at Kenworthy exit ramp closed.
  • Spur 37 (Vinton) westbound between North and South Desert right lane closed.

District-Wide Striping Project

Tuesday (6/14) – Thursday (6/16), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • SH-20 (Alameda) roundabouts east and westbound between Paisano and Alameda to North Loop.
  • FM 259 east and westbound between Doniphan and New Mexico State Line.
  • Talbot east and westbound between SH-20 (Doniphan) and New Mexico State Line.
  • FM 76 (North Loop) east and westbound between State Loop 375 and Fabens.
  • FM 258 (Socorro Road) east and westbound between Zaragoza and Fabens.

