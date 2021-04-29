TxDOT advises extra caution for drives traveling through work zones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation urge drivers to practice caution while traveling near work sites.

TxDOT is promoting it “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign to promote awareness for drivers to be careful when driving near work zones. There were 22,000 traffic crashes in Texas work zones and 186 workers were killed last year, according to the state agency.

“There can be extra congestion, slow-moving heavy equipment, temporary barriers and vehicles that make sudden stops,” James Bass executive director of TxDOT said. We can’t stress enough how important it is to give driving your full attention and slow down-for your own safety and that of the people who work alongside the road.”

In El Paso, there have been over 1,000 accidents, four fatalities and three serious injuries in work zones in recent years, according to a news release.

TxDOT advises drivers to slow down, pay attention, watch for road crews, not to tailgate and allow for extra time when passing through work zones.

Traffic fines double in work zones when there are workers present and can cost up to $2,000. Failure to slow down can result in a $2,000 fine.