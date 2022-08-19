EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- TX-DOT has been working year round to prepare for the rain by sealing cracks in the roads to prevent them from becoming a pothole.

Crews have also been working since Wednesday to pump water and clear drains to prepare for this weekend’s weather.

According to Lauren Macias-Cervantes, the public information officer with TX-dot El Paso, crews will be out monitoring roadways all weekend looking our for flooding and debris. She adds if crews or drivers come across a pothole, to report it and says crews will come out to address the situation and prioritize what road hazards across the City needs to be prioritized at the time.

“For example if the pothole exists on a main lane in a high traffic area versus the shoulder so our crews will go out there take a look at the severity and address it appropriately” she added.

According to Cervantes, potholes will not be able to be fixed right away when it is actively raining because the repair might require materials that cannot get wet.

If the situation cannot be fixed right away and it is severe enough, then TX-dot will close down that roadway.

Cervantes says in addition to Txdot monitoring the roads they will also have crews out assisting stranded motorists and emergency responders.

