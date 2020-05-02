Two workers at ReadyOn Industries test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ReadyOne Industries, a Garment Manufacturing business, has confirmed that two employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said that the last interaction they had with colleagues was on April 15, 2020, and that both employees who tested positive have been self-quarantined.

The company sent a statement to KTSM saying:

We have maintained close communication with the City of El Paso’s Health Department to ensure we have taken the proper preventative measures to keep our workforce safe and inquired on any additional preventative measures we should take. After reviewing all our protocols, they informed us that the proper use of face masks, which is a requirement at our facilities, is a great benefit and deterrent of spreading the virus. We have been inspected by the Fire Marshall and the City of El Paso Health Department and we’ve been found in compliance with guidelines issued as a result of the pandemic.

ReadyOne also said it took the necessary steps as outlined by the City of El Paso’s Health Department after each positive case.

The company said it notified the team who worked with the infected individuals. The company also said it instructed the employees who were in close contact, to stay home for 14 days.

The work stations were disinfected and the company said it would continue to disinfect the facility daily.

Workers will continue to take the temperature of every one person, visitors and employees, upon entering our facilities, officials said.

ReadyOne said it stresses the following the COVID-19 health guidelines to all of our employees:

Employees must wear the mask we provided at all times (exception is during breaks/lunch)

Maintaining the 6-foot distancing rule at all times

Do not move tables/chair in the break room from the designated 6-foot distancing

Employees must wash hands for at least 20 seconds using soap and water and dry hands completely

Use hand sanitizing gel only when soap and water are not available

Do not congregate in bathrooms-no more than 3 people at a time

If you feel sick, stay home and call the absentee number

Officials said the company is required to remain open by the federal government since they are considered Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce for the production of U.S. military uniforms and PPE.