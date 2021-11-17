Two transported in serious condition after vehicle strikes pedestrian, apartment in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police and First Responders are on the scene of a crash in the Lower Valley, involving an SUV and at least one pedestrian.

According to emergency dispatch two people were transported from the scene in ‘serious condition’ after the wreck along the 8600 block of San Juan Lane, near Independence Drive.

Our KTSM crew on the scene shares that there is a late-model SUV that has jumped a curb and appears to have struck a building in an apartment complex.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

As this is a developing story, look for updates on KTSM 9 at Noon, in our later newscast and here on KTSM.com

Apartment complex along the 8600 Block of San Juan, SUV with hood into apartment | Photo by Ruben Espinoza – KTSM

