Two teens arrested in East Side drive-by shooting, one arrested in Central shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says an on-duty detective witnessed a drive-by shooting on Monday – two teens have been arrested in connection to the incident.

El Paso police say Jonathan Ware, 18, and Devin Louie Castillo, 17, are behind bars after investigators allege they were behind the shooting on the 1600 block of Leroy Bonse Drive.

Police say a detective saw a vehicle driving around with both license plates concealed driving pulling up to a residence on the East Side neighborhood.

An individual allegedly exited the vehicle and fired three shots in the direction of the residence, returned to the vehicle and fled the scene. The detective relayed the incident to dispatch, police say.

Police stopped the vehicle at the 500 block of Executive Center Boulevard and three occupants were detained.

Ware was identified as the driver and Castillo was identified as the passenger. Police did not say what the third occupant’s name was and whether they’ve been arrested.

Ware is charged with deadly conduct and Castillo is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity / deadly conduct. They were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Ware has a $750,000 bond. Castillo is booked on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators say they learned Ware and another teen named Gevoni Shears, 17, were involved in a previous unreported drive-by shooting at the 2800 block of Grant Avenue around 6 a.m. on Monday. They were charged with deadly conduct for that incident on June 15th.

Ware’s bond for that incident was set at $250,000 and a $5,000 bond was set for shears.

