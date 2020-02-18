Breaking News
Two teenagers dead in Vado motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash in Vado, New Mexico, that took the lives of two teenagers.

According to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s, the crash happened near Plaza Ave. and Cristo Ave.

An initial investigation indicates the driver of the motorcycle, Francisco Avila, 18, failed to make a turn and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Sheriff’s said the passenger, a 16-year-old male, was also involved in the crash.

Both teenagers were found dead at the scene when deputies arrived at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The intersection of Plaza and Cristo Avenue were shut down during the investigation, and have now been reopened.

Details on the crash are still under investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.

