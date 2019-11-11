Two people recovering in hospital after stabbing in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a stabbing in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

The incident was reported at 1:50 p.m.

El Paso police said, the stabbing happened near Lomaland Drive and Lomita Drive.

The El Paso Police Department’s gang unit is investigating the incident.

According to investigators, both victims suffered serious, but non-life threatening injures.

This is a developing story and police have not released anymore information on this case.