EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are welcoming two new food spots to the family.
Nopal Nation, a locally owned and operated outdoor patio and grill, will open at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso for their grand opening is set for this Saturday, April 16.
The new venue will also offer weekly live music performances, an outdoor sports bar lounge, and a kids playground.
Officials share that their menu will include tacos, ceviches, aguas frescas, clamato preparados, Juarez dogs and more Mexican favorites. Their venue boasts beautiful murals that showcase the Franklin Mountains and other El Paso staples.
Habitat Boba Tea, a locally owned and operated boba tea business, has opened its doors in space D-498. Owners Raul Galindo and Chiu-Ling Hsu have been operating the business in El Paso for ten years, according to officials with the Outlet Shoppes.
Instead of artificial powders, Habitat Boba Tea uses real taro root and other natural ingredients imported directly from Taiwan.
