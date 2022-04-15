EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are welcoming two new food spots to the family.

Nopal Nation, a locally owned and operated outdoor patio and grill, will open at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso for their grand opening is set for this Saturday, April 16.

The new venue will also offer weekly live music performances, an outdoor sports bar lounge, and a kids playground.

There’s nothing like this in El Paso. Like the container parks in cities like Houston and Orlando, this is something unique and fun for the whole family. Aline Tapia, Owner, Nopal Nation





Officials share that their menu will include tacos, ceviches, aguas frescas, clamato preparados, Juarez dogs and more Mexican favorites. Their venue boasts beautiful murals that showcase the Franklin Mountains and other El Paso staples.

We’re excited to bring this modern experience to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso just in time for spring and summer. David Gest, Marketing Coordinator

Habitat Boba Tea, a locally owned and operated boba tea business, has opened its doors in space D-498. Owners Raul Galindo and Chiu-Ling Hsu have been operating the business in El Paso for ten years, according to officials with the Outlet Shoppes.

We strive to make all of our Boba teas the real deal by keeping our original Taiwan taste. All employees are educated in the background of boba and our baristas use shakers by hand, original boba style. Raul Galindo, Co-owner, Habitat Boba Tea

Instead of artificial powders, Habitat Boba Tea uses real taro root and other natural ingredients imported directly from Taiwan.

