Life-threatening injuries reported in overnight crash on Yarbrough

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, total 23

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced two new cases of COVID-19, Tuesday.

According to a release, the most recent cases are :

  • A man in Taos County in his 50s
  • ​A man in Santa Fe County in his 40s

The New Mexico Department of Health continues investigating each positive case.

State officials have vigorously encouraged all New Mexicans to practice social distancing procedures: stay home, particularly if you are sick. 

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). 

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov? which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information, a release said.

New Mexico now has 23 positive COVID-19 cases:

  • Bernalillo County: 14
  • ​Sandoval County: 2
  • ​​Santa Fe County: 4
  • ​​​Socorro County: 2
  • ​Taos County: 1

