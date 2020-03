EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two more soldiers at Fort Bliss have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

Officials said that the two soldiers were roommates of a soldier who tested positive on Friday.

The soldier who tested positive on Friday was an Army Reserve Soldier who was assigned to the 77th Human Resources Company out of New York City.

Fort Bliss officials said all three soldiers are in isolation at Fort Bliss.