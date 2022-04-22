EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Two men steal more than $9,000 in name-brand watches from an East El Paso Department store.
On Monday, March 21 just before 7 p.m., two men walked through the Dillard’s North (Women’s) Store at Cielo Vista Mall, one of the men grabbed a display case containing multiple Michael Kors watches. Both suspects left the store with the watches and fled the scene in a black four-door car, according to EPPD.
Police officials say the total stolen value is $9,369.00.
Witnesses say the vehicle used by the suspects had New Mexico license plates.
Both men are Hispanic, between 30 to 35 years of age. One of the males has been identified, the man carrying the watch display is approximately 5’10” and has not been identified.
Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.
- 5 more arrested in sex trafficking investigation involving 15-year-old Texas girl found in Oklahoma City
- Why was CNN+ dropped shortly after debut?
- From the Farm: Weeds, yields and climate change
- Guadalupe Mountains National Park to Require Toilet Bags
- Ukraine freedom fighters get police, riot gear from Arizona law enforcement
- EP Water Parks Opens Daily Memorial Day Weekend
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.