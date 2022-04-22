Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help to identify these thieves through the Crime of The Week.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Two men steal more than $9,000 in name-brand watches from an East El Paso Department store.

On Monday, March 21 just before 7 p.m., two men walked through the Dillard’s North (Women’s) Store at Cielo Vista Mall, one of the men grabbed a display case containing multiple Michael Kors watches. Both suspects left the store with the watches and fled the scene in a black four-door car, according to EPPD.









Police officials say the total stolen value is $9,369.00.

Witnesses say the vehicle used by the suspects had New Mexico license plates.

Both men are Hispanic, between 30 to 35 years of age. One of the males has been identified, the man carrying the watch display is approximately 5’10” and has not been identified.

Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.

