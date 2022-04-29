EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Angel Tarango and Angel Aguilar will enter into the Order of Deacon on April 29th, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The two men have been preparing for their intended goal of priesthood in the Diocese of El Paso at various seminaries around the country.

Father John Telles, Director of Seminarians, expressed his joy about these men being ordained to the transitional diaconate this coming month. “Each of these two men has unique talents and gifts that will help serve the people of the Diocese of El Paso,” said Telles.

“As my ordination to the diaconate approaches, I feel deeply thankful for all that the Lord has given me throughout the years of seminary formation,” said Tarango. “Leading me to the moment when I will lay face down on the floor to give myself totally to God.”

Tarrango is originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, and has studied for seven years within the Diocese of El Paso.

“The Lord has been merciful to me. I want to respond to his mercy with generosity of heart. I eagerly desire to spend my life serving the people of God in El Paso as a deacon and as a future priest of Jesus Christ,” said Tarango.

I feel very grateful to God for his infinite love and mercy and for calling me to this vocation, and for everything the Lord has given me during my years of priestly formation. I also feel grateful to my family, friends, and other people who have journeyed with me in this vocational process. Angel Aguilar

“I also feel grateful to my family, friends, and other people who have journeyed with me in this vocational process. I look forward to serving the Church and the people of the Diocese of El Paso as a deacon and future priest. I trust my whole being, life, and future ministry to the goodness and mercy of God,” he added.

