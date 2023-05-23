EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit were able to arrest a man in possession of child pornography.

On April, 26, 2023, 22-year-old Pillado Yamil was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography with a total bond of $350,000. A second person of interest was obtained during the investigation, and the information was forwarded to Homeland Security Investigations and the Las Cruces Police Department.

On May 21, 2023, Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police, arrested Gallardo and charged him with one felony count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Investigators are asking that if anyone has information about any of these cases, please contact the non-emergency number of 915-832-4400, or to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

The El Paso Police Department thanks all law enforcement partners who made these two arrests possible.