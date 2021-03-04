Two men arrested in East El Paso County burglary case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men were arrested after a building was burglarized last month in East El Paso County.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary at the 15100 block of Purpose Avenue around 8 p.m. on Feb. 26. Deputies noticed a suspicious pickup truck in the area and conducted a traffic stop.

About 45 sheets of plywood were found in the pickup truck. The two men inside the truck were identified by EPCSO as 30-year-old Javier Navarro and 31-year-old Enrike Havier Navarro.

The two were booked into El Paso County Detention Facility for burglary of building.