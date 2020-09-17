Two local biker riders complete ‘everesting’ on Scenic Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two El Paso bike riders completed “everesting,” which emulates a climb to the height of Mount Everest, by riding up Scenic Drive 184 times.

The ride took them more than 15 hours to complete.

Friends and family were close by with food and water to help fuel them for the ride up and down the two-mile stretch of road.

In all, the riders completed a ride of 212 miles.

Mount Everest is 29,029 feet tall; in comparison, the tallest peak in the Franklin Mountains is North Franklin Peak, which stands at 7,192 feet.