Two killed in 3 vehicle wreck in Alamogordo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Alamogordo (NM) residents were killed and three others injured after a multiple vehicle wreck Thursday.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the wreck happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the intersection of White Sands Boulevard and Panorama Boulevards in Alamogordo.

The initial investigation indicated a 2001 Dodge Durango SUV, driven by a 39-year-old female from Alamogordo, NM, was traveling north on White Sands Boulevard. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge entered the intersection of Panorama Boulevard and struck a 2018 Kia Optima passenger car that was turning south onto White Sands Boulevard. After the collision, the Kia struck a third vehicle, a 2006 GMC pickup truck, which was parked at the intersection. New mexico state police

According to law enforcement, the driver and a passenger in the Dodge, a 45-year-old female from Alamogordo sustained unknown injuries and they were both transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital.

The driver of the Kia, 31-year-old Treyon Marquet Johnson and a passenger, 85-year-old Dolores Schuler both from Alamogordo, were pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. A third passenger in the Kia, a 23-year-old female sustained unknown injuries in the crash and was transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital. The driver of the GMC, a 56-year-old female was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police, with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.

Based on the outcome of the investigation, charges are pending for the driver of the Dodge.

