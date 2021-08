EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says two individuals were injured in a shooting in Far East El Paso on Saturday night.

Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Red Velvet where four people were shot at. Officers found four individuals had been shot at and two were injured. Both were transported to a hospital.

EPPD says detectives are investigating the shooting and have not released names.