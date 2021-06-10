Two injured in Lower Valley crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a crash that happened early Thursday morning in the Lower Valley.

According to dispatchers, two people were transported to a local hospital after the crash that happened at the intersection of North Loop Drive and Lomaland Drive. One of the people transported had serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.

All lanes were opened up around 11:30 a.m. after some lanes of traffic were closed earlier Thursday.

