Two injured in Lower Valley crash

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Andres Martinez/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a crash that happened early Thursday morning in the Lower Valley.

According to dispatchers, two people were transported to a local hospital after the crash that happened at the intersection of North Loop Drive and Lomaland Drive. One of the people transported had serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.

All lanes were opened up around 11:30 a.m. after some lanes of traffic were closed earlier Thursday.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

City of El Paso opens free cooling centers around town

Water Tip Wednesday: Ways to save on your bill

Not all hospital staff vaccinated against COVID-19 nearly six months after vaccine arrived in the Borderland

YISD Superintendent District Address 2021 school year

Lamborghini driver from El Paso was going 141 mph seconds before crashing into moped, killing rider

Avoiding injuries at the gym

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link