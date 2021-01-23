Two in their 40s among 6 new coronavirus-related deaths in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana County confirmed six new coronavirus-related deaths and 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and remains second in the state in virus infections with 20,455.

The deaths include a man and woman in their 40s, both of whom were hospitalized; a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized with underlying medical conditions; a woman in her 80s who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces; and two men in their 80s, one of whom was hospitalized.

Statewide, health officials 38 deaths and 859 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,115, and confirmed cases to 168,579. Officials identified three previously reported cases as duplicates in Doña Ana County and 10 overall statewide. Bernalillo County, which is home to Albuquerque, had had 47,587 confirmed cases so far.

Otero County had 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as two at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility, both inmates. Otero County has confirmed a total of 2,737 COVID-19 cases.

