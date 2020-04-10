Two El Paso gatherings tied to 12 coronavirus cases, Mayor says

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A dozen of El Paso’s confirmed COVID-19 cases can be directly traced to two separate gatherings, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said Thursday.

The mayor made the comments during a news conference announcing El Paso’s first coronavirus-related death.

Margo said the gatherings happened within the last week.

“…there was a group of 20-year-olds and a group of 40-year-olds,” Margo said. “In one group, five were positive cases and in the other, seven were positive cases.”

The mayor did not elaborate further.

Margo urged residents to keep apart during the upcoming Easter weekend and for as long as the City/County ‘Stay Home, Work Safe,’ order remains in effect.

“At-home gatherings or parties or other group activities are not permitted,” he said. “This includes gatherings of family members who do not live in the home.”

As KTSM has reported, violations of the order could result in fines up to $1,000 and jail time.

