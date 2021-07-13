Tuff Hedeman bull riding competition coming to the El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 20 professional cowboys are set for a three-round, sudden-death, tournament-style bull riding event this weekend at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The 2021 Casa Ford Tuff Hedeman bull riding event begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday night at the coliseum where Mexican champion Ricardo Gonzalez will be competing.

“It is exciting to have Ricardo compete in El Paso in what will definitely be a hometown crowd advantage for them, he is a proven champion and should compete well at this level of pro event,” Tuff Hedeman, the four-time world champion said. “For over three decades Hedeman’s legendary mentoring and leadership has bull riders following him onto the dirt as he provided the opportunity for them to win money while competing on great livestock.”

Bull riding fans will have an opportunity to take photos with Gonzalez during a meet-and-greet at Casa Ford at their 5815 Montana location between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gonzalez and 24 top-ranked cowboys will compete against each other in what is expected to be a sold-out crowd. They’ll be competing for $30,000 in prize money.

Native El Pasoan Tuff Hedeman has produced the event for over 20 years and says he is excited to bring the show back to the coliseum.

Tickets can be bought at the coliseum, at ticketmaster.com or tuffhedemanbullriding.com. Prices appear to range between $50 and $170 as of Tuesday afternoon.

