EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Associate professor, Dr. Munmun Chattopadhyay, was featured on “Women Worth Watching” in STEM by Profiles in Diversity Journal.

This is the fourth year the magazine has recognized women based on their contributions, leadership, mentoring and achievements in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

I’m overwhelmed and happy to be a part of this prestigious group of professionals. Since day one, when I started my career in science, I wanted to be a part of a team that promotes and recognizes scientific accomplishments. It’s rewarding to know my hard work through the years has been recognized. Dr. Munmun Chattopadhyay, faculty researcher, Center of Emphasis in Diabetes and Metabolism

In Dr. Chattopadhyay’s feature in Profiles in Diversity Journal, she advocates for an increase in visibility and accessibility to STEM careers for minorities and women through merit-based scholarships and mentorship programs. In El Paso, she helps with a TTUHSC El Paso summer camp for El Paso-area high school students and encourages them to pursue STEM careers.

Munmun Chattopadhyay, M.Sc., Ph.D., a faculty researcher with the university’s Center of Emphasis in Diabetes and Metabolism and an associate professor at the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

In an area like El Paso, there are only so many opportunities for STEM careers. We should promote more opportunities to students, so that we can change that. To move STEM forward, we need to engage at a grassroots level and make sure students know the possibilities they have, and that a career is obtainable. Mentorship is a vital part of that formula. It can change a student’s life – especially those who come from minority families. Dr. Munmun Chattopadhyay, associate professor, TTUHSC

Dr. Chattopadhyay was nominated by TTUHSC El Paso for her research, success in publishing to peer reviewed research journals and mentorship of TTUHSC El Paso students, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation college students.

Currently, 52% of TTUHSC El Paso students are from border counties throughout Texas. Their education and training at the university prepare them to remain in or return to their hometowns to practice in areas with unique needs and a shortage of health care professionals.

Dr. Chattopadhyay hopes the magazine continues to publish Women Worth Watching in STEM for decades to come. She believes it will inspire women to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Women in STEM are on very exciting and rewarding paths, but we still need a little more appreciation for them because women are expected to balance their professional lives with their personal lives more than men. There’s still that social expectation that they would take care of the basic day-to-day needs of family while being a professional. Overall, the public needs to recognize the accomplishments of women more, if we are to get more equality. Dr. Munmun Chattopadhyay, associate professor, TTUHSC

She is proud to represent TTUHSC El Paso on the list and believes her inclusion can raise the university’s profile as a destination for promising young professionals.

“I hope to continue working and sharing my experience with my younger colleagues, especially the younger women who come to work here,” Dr. Chattopadhyay said. “Hopefully being included on this list lets women know that TTUHSC El Paso is a place they can come to work and grow within the scientific field.”

