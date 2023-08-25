EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is ushering in a new era of nursing education for the Hunt School of Nursing’s fall 2023 cohort. As part of the university’s 10th-anniversary celebration, the White Coat Ceremony marks the students’ entry into the profession and symbolizes the institution’s dedication to cultivating local talent.

The ceremony marks the beginning of the student’s educational journey at the Hunt School of Nursing as they embark on the Accelerated B.S.N. program. This intensive 16-month program culminates in a bachelor’s degree in nursing, which propels students toward meaningful and high-income careers in our Borderplex hospitals.

The fall cohort consists of 65 students, with 54 coming from the El Paso region. The Hunt School of Nursing is dedicated to growing our local nurses to address the region’s critical nurse shortage and other unique community health needs along the U.S.-Mexico border. Most of the school’s graduating nurses remain in the region to practice.

Each student will receive a white coat embroidered with the Hunt School of Nursing seal. The coat symbolizes the cloak of compassion, reminding each of the importance of humility in community care during their careers. Their stethoscopes, which they received earlier, represent science. Together, they provide the pillars of their training.

This milestone event takes place as part of TTUHSC El Paso’s 10th anniversary, highlighting the university’s commitment to educating future healthcare leaders while addressing local healthcare demands.

What: White Coat Ceremony for Hunt School of Nursing Fall Cohort

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Where: Medical Sciences Building II, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus, 137 Rick Francis St.