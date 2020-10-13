TTUHSC El Paso receives grant aimed at increasing Hispanic nursing graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso was awarded a $2,997,739 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help increase the number of Hispanic nursing students in the area.

The grant was awarded through the agency’s Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Program. The Title V Puentes Hacia El Exito (Bridges Toward Success) grant project aims to increase the number of Hispanic Bachelor of Science in nursing graduates to address the critical shortage of nurses in the U.S.-Mexico border region.

The award will provide $599,912 in annual funding for the next five years.

TTUHSC El Paso was recognized as an HSI by the Department of Education in April 2018, making it the first health-related institution on the U.S.-Mexico border to receive the designation.

“Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) play a critical role in closing the educational achievement gap for Hispanic Americans, who – as a group – face unique barriers that can impede completion of postsecondary education goals,” said Christiane Herber-Valdez, M.A., Ed.D., assistant vice provost for Institutional Research, Effectiveness and Accreditation, and assistant professor in the Department of Medical Education at TTUHSC El Paso’s Foster School of Medicine.

Three Texas Tech University System institutions have been designated as HSIs: Texas Tech University, Angelo State University and TTUHSC El Paso.

The Puentes Hacia El Exito grant program will work toward curricular innovation to expand academic paths to undergraduate and graduate nursing degree completion, strengthen the student success infrastructure, offer certification and continuing education to enhance graduate-prepared and culturally competent nursing instruction, and increase early and enriched outreach activities.

