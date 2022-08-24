EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Department of Psychiatry has received an award to extend a program providing mental health care to youngsters in rural communities across West Texas.

The $48,125 grant comes from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and will extend the program through June 2023.

The funds come from the health insurer’s 2022 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® initiative and will be used for TTUHSC El Paso’s Rural Telepsych for Youth program.

Rural Telepsych for Youth was launched in February 2022 with a grant from Healthy Kids, Health Families®.

The program serves 15 rural West Texas counties by offering children in need of mental or behavioral health care.

“With greater access to care, children and adolescents can receive treatment sooner in the course of their illness and have a much better chance of recovering fully.” Sarah Martin, M.D., medical director of the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium at TTUHSC El Paso

To learn more about the programs and what they offer, click here.

