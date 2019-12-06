TTUHSC El Paso professor awarded grant for research on diabetes-related disorder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An assistant professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has been awarded a grant to help further her research on a diabetes-related digestive disorder.

Dr. Munmun Chattopadhyay, was awarded a $100,429 grant from the Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation.

She is conducting a research project titled, “Gastroparesis, a Mysterious Stomach Disorder and its Prevalence in Women.”

The Marsh Foundation grant will fund her research on gastroparesis, which is a rare but serious digestive disorder that prevents or delays the stomach from emptying food, leading to complications that include dehydration from vomiting, malnutrition and increased blood sugar levels that can worsen diabetes.

According to health officials, the most commonly known cause of gastroparesis is diabetes, a disease that can damage the vagus nerve that controls the muscles of the stomach.

Diabetes is a major health issue in El Paso County, Texas, where 14% of adults have been diagnosed with diabetes, compared to 10.5% nationally, according to the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.

Other underlying causes of gastroparesis include hypothyroidism and viral infections of the stomach, health officials said.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, out of every 100,000 people in the U.S., about 10 men and about 40 women have gastroparesis.

“A growing number of teenage girls and women suffer from gastroparesis,” Dr. Chattopadhyay said. “To increase the understanding of this disorder, my study will help compile new and significant data on how this disorder affects people with diabetes, and also why it is more prevalent in women compared to men.”

Dr. Chattopadhyay’s project will involve the analysis of biopsy samples from gastroparetic (patients diagnosed with the disease) and non-gastroparetic patients to better understand the physiological processes associated with the disease. She will identify molecular markers that could be used to help improve treatment options for people with gastroparesis.