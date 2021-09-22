TTUHSC El Paso continues vaccine, booster drives at area High Schools

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is teaming up with two local school districts to vaccinate residents of all ages at three high school campuses over the course of a week.

This partnership with El Paso Independent School District and Tornillo Independent School District will bring vaccines directly to the neighborhoods of Andress High School, Franklin High School and Tornillo High School. Registration can be completed online by filling out all requested information.

Vaccines will be administered by Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, the medical practice of the Foster School of Medicine. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 12 and older.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and face masks/coverings will be required at all times. Also plan for a 15-minute observation period after the shot is administered.

For those interested in receiving the vaccine as a booster, shots are available if they are immunocompromised or age 65 or older (you must have received the full vaccine at least eight months ago).

Pfizer booster shots can be administered to those who previously received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who have been infected with COVID-19 in the past can receive the booster if 90 days have passed since testing positive.

Time and date of the vaccine drives are as follows:

Tornillo High School library

4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27

430 Oil Mill Road, Tornillo, TX 79853

Second dose: Monday, Oct. 25

Franklin High School at 9th grade magnet gym

4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28900 N. Resler Drive, El Paso, TX 79912

Second dose: Tuesday, Oct. 26

Andress High School library

4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 305400 Sun Valley Drive, El Paso, TX 79924

Second dose: Thursday, Oct. 28

For more information, call 915-215-4300 or visit the following links:

