TTUHSC El Paso campus takes precautions amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a precaution, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has made the following decisions for the campus and its affiliated locations.

According to a release:

University-Sponsored Events and Travel:

  • University-sponsored events planned to accommodate more than 50 people will be canceled or rescheduled (Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center system policy) until further notice.
  • Both international and domestic university-related travel has been halted through April 30, 2020, for students, faculty, and staff.

Week of March 16 – March 22:

  • March 16 is a university holiday.
  • Facilities will remain open.
  • The TTUHSC El Paso Department of Operations will provide COVID-19 cleaning supplies and protocols for all spaces.
  • Paul L. Foster School of Medicine- Pre-Clerkship: Classes will continue this week and students will work with faculty to ensure online options are fully functional. Clerkship: Clinical rotations will continue as planned under the guidance of the Association of American Medical Colleges’ rules.
  • Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences – Classes will continue this week and students will work with faculty to transition to distance education.
  • Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing – Classes will continue this week and students will work with faculty to ensure online options are fully functional. Clinical rotations will continue as planned.

Beginning March 23:

  • Facilities will remain open with faculty and staff following social distancing protocols (e.g. no large group gatherings, reminders about hygiene, etc.)
  • No in-person classroom instruction, all will be distance education/online delivery, with few exceptions, to include necessary lab hours and testing in small groups.
  • TTUHSC El Paso libraries will operate virtually.

