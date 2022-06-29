EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The life and legacy of a beloved El Paso-area dentist was celebrated as the second class of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine was formally introduced on Monday.

Family and friends of Ross C. Fruithandler, D.D.S., who passed away at the age of 59 on March 31, 2021, were on hand to welcome the class of 2026 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, according to a spokesperson with TTUHSC. Before welcoming the new class of dental students, the Fruithandler family was present for the unveiling of the Dr. Ross C. Fruithandler Dental Suite at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic.

Dr. Fruithandler’s wife, Linda, said it was a touching tribute to her late husband, says TTUHSC.

In between your birth date and death date, there is always a dash. Well, Ross made that dash count. It may not have been as long as we wanted it to be, but he made it count. I want to say to the dental students who are about to start their journey to do the same. You will be stressed at times and constantly challenged, but you got to make that dash count. Linda Fruithandler

































Dr. Fruithandler served the El Paso community as an endodontist from 1989 to 2019. He held membership in the El Paso District Dental Society for 31 years. Dr. Fruithandler was a supporter of the new Hunt School of Dental Medicine and helped select the inaugural class by generously volunteering to serve on the Applications and Interview Committee in 2020.

The dental suite that bears Dr. Fruithandler’s name will include a plaque detailing his career and dedication to his patients, so every patient who visits the clinic will have the opportunity to learn more about his contributions to his beloved community. The 38,000-square-foot public dental clinic has 145-treatment chairs, where students train under the supervision of faculty providers to deliver high-quality oral health care to patients.

Everything about this dental clinic is absolutely gorgeous. When we arrived here 33 years ago, I would have never imagined El Paso would have a world-class clinic, dental school or even the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus. It’s amazing to see it come together. And it’s all thanks to local leaders and donors. Ross is the one who brought me here, but even though he is gone, I can’t imagine ever leaving El Paso because of how special this place is. The dental community here always had open arms. They welcomed us early on in Ross’s career and it’s always been home. Linda Fruithandler

Last year, TTUHSC El Paso community partners Robin and Tony Furman, who were close friends of Dr. Fruithandler, established the Furman Family-Dr. Ross Fruithandler Memorial Endowment. Through the generosity of community dentists, family and friends, the endowment has raised more than $66,000, which goes to scholarships for Hunt School of Dental Medicine students, many of whom are expected to serve the Borderplex after graduation.

