EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The life and legacy of a beloved El Paso-area dentist was celebrated as the second class of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine was formally introduced on Monday.
Family and friends of Ross C. Fruithandler, D.D.S., who passed away at the age of 59 on March 31, 2021, were on hand to welcome the class of 2026 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, according to a spokesperson with TTUHSC. Before welcoming the new class of dental students, the Fruithandler family was present for the unveiling of the Dr. Ross C. Fruithandler Dental Suite at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic.
Dr. Fruithandler’s wife, Linda, said it was a touching tribute to her late husband, says TTUHSC.
Dr. Fruithandler served the El Paso community as an endodontist from 1989 to 2019. He held membership in the El Paso District Dental Society for 31 years. Dr. Fruithandler was a supporter of the new Hunt School of Dental Medicine and helped select the inaugural class by generously volunteering to serve on the Applications and Interview Committee in 2020.
The dental suite that bears Dr. Fruithandler’s name will include a plaque detailing his career and dedication to his patients, so every patient who visits the clinic will have the opportunity to learn more about his contributions to his beloved community. The 38,000-square-foot public dental clinic has 145-treatment chairs, where students train under the supervision of faculty providers to deliver high-quality oral health care to patients.
Last year, TTUHSC El Paso community partners Robin and Tony Furman, who were close friends of Dr. Fruithandler, established the Furman Family-Dr. Ross Fruithandler Memorial Endowment. Through the generosity of community dentists, family and friends, the endowment has raised more than $66,000, which goes to scholarships for Hunt School of Dental Medicine students, many of whom are expected to serve the Borderplex after graduation.
