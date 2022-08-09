EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain campus and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is welcoming the second cohort of medical residents. It includes the inaugural class of residents from the new family medicine specialty.

In 2021 the residency program welcomed 14 residents who specialized in internal medicine and psychiatry. This year the program has expanded by adding family medicine as a specialty.

COO of Transmountain Providence David Byrd said that the addition of family medicine will allow them to improve access to health care in the region and educate the next generation of health care providers. The new residents will also get hands on experience while working closely with other residents.

“It’s an intimate setting here at Transmoutain with our size the patients get a real hands-on approach not only the medical staff but the attending but also the residents it’s something unique that we offer here at the transmountain campus and again the quality of care is what’s going to benefit all the patients that come to transmountain.”

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center also said the addition of family medicine will improve the access to health care and educate the next generation of health care providers.



“This is our third this puts over 30 new residents in El Paso and over the course of years will train hundreds of different physicians at these residency programs.”

One of the medical residents, Josepha Mpafe, who was welcomed today was also excited to get started in their field and the option of family medicine was always something she was passionate about.

“I wanted something where I would actually have a relationship with my patients and have an impact in their overall health not just one aspect of their health you know i wanted to get to know them outside of their health problems get to know their families and see the changes and difference that the go through.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store