Trustee’s boss among finalists for superintendent job; EPISD board declines comment on picks

LEFT: Darryl Henson is superintendent of the Marlin Independent School District. RIGHT: Leah Hanany is an EPISD trustee and is listed as district communications coordinator for Marlin ISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A reveal of the El Paso Independent School District’s list of potential candidates to take the superintendent positions show a connection between trustee Leah Hanany and a potential hire.

Trustee Leah Hanany appears to be a member of the Marlin Independent School District’s superintendent executive cabinet, which ties her to candidate Darryl Henson, who is the superintendent of that district.

KTSM 9 News obtained a list of the four candidates school board trustees are considering to hire for the permanent superintendent on Monday.

The list names Henson and three other candidates, who are not native El Pasoans and who have not worked in the region.

They include:

Matthew Gutierrez – Superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District

Jeff Cottrill – Deputy Commissioner of Governance and Accountability at the Texas Education Agency

Darryl J. Henson – Superintendent of the Marlin Independent School District

Diana Sayavedra – Deputy Superintendent at the Fort Bend Independent School District

From left to right: Jeff Cottrill, Deputy Commissioner of Governance and Accountability at the Texas Education Agency, Darryl J. Henson, Superintendent of the Marlin Independent School District, Matthew Gutierrez, Superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District, Deputy Superintendent at the Fort Bend Independent School District

Members of the community had asked for superintendent candidates to be from the area, have teaching backgrounds and be ethical in community meetings, according to El Paso Matters.

Ross Moore of the El Paso American Federation of Teachers took to Facebook to comment on the reveal of the four candidates.

“…As we can see, the two candidates who are definitely not only no’s, but NO’s, and two more who just aren’t quite right,” he wrote. “None met the druthers in the profile the EP AFT or the community provided.”

All trustees on the seven-member board have been called for comment. Only trustee Daniel Call has not returned a request for comment.

Hanany declined comment on the superintendent search process and on questions about being a member of Henson’s executive cabinet.

Hanany and other trustees say they signed a non-disclosure agreement as reason not to comment for this story.

Board president Al Velarde said discussions about selecting a superintendent are confidential and did not dispute the legitimacy of the list obtained by KTSM. Velarde echoed other trustees saying he would comment once a final candidate has been chose by the district.

It is unclear whether Hanany is still employed by Marlin ISD but her profile remains on the district’s website. She is listed as Leah Wayne and is the district communications coordinator.

The district and superintendent Henson have not returned a request for comment on his candidacy for the EPISD superintendent position. Their district has just under 1,000 students in its district.

For now, Vince Sheffield remains the interim superintendent for EPISD. His tenure began when former superintendent Juan Cabrera resigned.

Cabrera had been named in a California civil lawsuit along with former school board Dori Fenenbock. The suit alleged they had defrauded investors in a charter school business.

As for the candidates from other districts, they too have a background in education and are administrators. Gutierrez is the superintendent of Seguin ISD, which has nearly 8,000 students. And, Sayavedra is the acting superintendent in Fort Bend ISD, which has over 77,000 students.

