1  of  2
Breaking News
Senate reject efforts to call more impeachment witnesses Ex-El Paso officer convicted of rape gets suspended sentence, probation

Trump signs executive order to fight human trafficking

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

President Trump signs the USMCA into law. (NEXSTAR)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to combat human trafficking and online child exploitation.

The order is the administration’s latest effort to curb practices.

It creates a new position within the White House Domestic Policy Council, that will be solely devoted to fighting human trafficking.

The order also calls for the state department to create a government website for resources, including public outreach and training.

In addition, it calls on federal agencies to work on recovery and prevention programs focused on human trafficking and child protection.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link