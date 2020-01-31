Trump signs executive order to fight human trafficking

President Trump signs the USMCA into law. (NEXSTAR)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to combat human trafficking and online child exploitation.

The order is the administration’s latest effort to curb practices.

It creates a new position within the White House Domestic Policy Council, that will be solely devoted to fighting human trafficking.

The order also calls for the state department to create a government website for resources, including public outreach and training.

In addition, it calls on federal agencies to work on recovery and prevention programs focused on human trafficking and child protection.