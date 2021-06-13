Truck roll-over on I-10 West Downtown exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a truck rolled-over on Interstate 10 westbound near a Downtown exit.

Police say they are responding to the roll-over, which happened Sunday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Transportation says exit 19 B has been reopened and there is a secondary collision on the right lane before the exit. Clearing time may take an hour, the agency says.

This story will be updated.

