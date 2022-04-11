EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday an El Paso man was sentenced to life in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Travis Wayne Vavra, 60, was a long-haul truck driver who advertised free amusement park passes and cross-country trips for boys to explore the United States, according to court documents.

As a result of the advertisement, Vavra transported a minor in his trailer from the El Paso, Texas area to other states, including New Mexico, Missouri, Arizona, California, Illinois, Nebraska, Maryland, and Louisiana from May 2015 to June 2019.

Vavra sexually assaulted the minor during these cross-country trips that began when the victim was nine years old. He had also previously molested two other victims. On the date of his arrest, Vavra posted another flyer for parents and boys advertising these free cross-country trips and was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material on his phone.

On June 29, 2021, a federal jury found Vavra guilty of one count of transportation of minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of possession of a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Vavra has remained in federal custody since his arrest on December 6, 2019.

“From suspicious flyers posted in store windows to reports of sexual abuse, the investigation involving Vavra showed how concerned citizens came together to stop a predator from destroying the innocence of additional young boys,” said Jeffrey R. Downey, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc

