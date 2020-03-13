TriCore reference laboratories now testing for COVID-19 in New Mexico

El Paso News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced that TriCore Reference Laboratories (TriCore) is now performing a molecular diagnostic test of respiratory specimens for COVID-19 virus.

The test is provided under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), a release said.

“We are excited for Tricore to begin COVID 19 testing. We have been working together for weeks,” said Michael W. Edwards, Ph.D., HCLD (ABB) director for the Department of Health’s Scientific Laboratory Division in a release. “The capacity to test in New Mexico is significantly increased to meet future demand with Tricore testing.” 

Health officials say they are addressing this public health emergency throughout the entire state.

“TriCore is mobilized to address the needs of communities throughout the state. We are collaborating with healthcare providers to provide rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 infection,” said Douglas Clark, MD, TriCore’s Chief Medical Officer.

According to the release, health secretary Kathy Kunkel issued a statewide public health order on Thursday morning suspending all gatherings of more than 100 individuals.

The governor and state health officials on Wednesday issued enhanced public health advisory steps that New Mexicans should take to protect themselves, their families and New Mexico communities from the potential occurrence or spread of the disease in the state, the release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

UT Austin president explains decision to extend spring break due to COVID-19 concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Austin president explains decision to extend spring break due to COVID-19 concerns"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Border Security Expo chairman on coronavirus fears at San Antonio conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Security Expo chairman on coronavirus fears at San Antonio conference"

Juarez braces for coronavirus arrival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez braces for coronavirus arrival"

El Paso Locomotive FC fans react to postponed games as COVID-19 spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Locomotive FC fans react to postponed games as COVID-19 spreads"

Federal lawmakers negotiate coronavirus aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal lawmakers negotiate coronavirus aid package"
More Local

Coronavirus Quiz