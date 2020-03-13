TriCore reference laboratories now testing for COVID-19 in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced that TriCore Reference Laboratories (TriCore) is now performing a molecular diagnostic test of respiratory specimens for COVID-19 virus.

The test is provided under the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), a release said.

“We are excited for Tricore to begin COVID 19 testing. We have been working together for weeks,” said Michael W. Edwards, Ph.D., HCLD (ABB) director for the Department of Health’s Scientific Laboratory Division in a release. “The capacity to test in New Mexico is significantly increased to meet future demand with Tricore testing.”

Health officials say they are addressing this public health emergency throughout the entire state.

“TriCore is mobilized to address the needs of communities throughout the state. We are collaborating with healthcare providers to provide rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 infection,” said Douglas Clark, MD, TriCore’s Chief Medical Officer.

According to the release, health secretary Kathy Kunkel issued a statewide public health order on Thursday morning suspending all gatherings of more than 100 individuals.

The governor and state health officials on Wednesday issued enhanced public health advisory steps that New Mexicans should take to protect themselves, their families and New Mexico communities from the potential occurrence or spread of the disease in the state, the release said.