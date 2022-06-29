EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Today was an evidentiary hearing for officer Christopher Smelser who is on trial for second degree murder after he allegedly killed Antonio Valenzuela after a traffic stop. Today’s hearing brought up multiple motions from the state and the defense.

Smelser was originally charged with manslaughter, but the office of the attorney general determined that the evidence warranted a charge of second-degree murder. Smelser allegedly killed Valenzuela in February of 2020 while restraining him after a foot chase.

The Las Cruces Police Department disclosed that Smelser used a vascular neck restraint which was prohibited by the department. During today’s hearing the state brought up motions about Smelser’s character and two accusations of political motivation which were granted by judge Douglas Driggers. The state did bring up a motion to not allow the autopsy photos to be used during the trial which was denied.

Smelser was in attendance for today’s proceeding as well as Valenzuela’s family who were emotional after today. The next step in the trial was going to be the jury questionnaire as the jury selection hearing is set to begin next week.