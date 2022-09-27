EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas American Board of Trial Advocates (TEX-ABOTA) spoke on behalf of Judge Sam Medrano during the hearing into whether he should be removed from the Walmart shooting case.

TEX-ABOTA is an organaization that speaks on behalf of judges. They do not take sides on rulings, but will step in when they are being personally attacked, according to the organization.

The organization sent out a press release to inform the public that the reason they are speaking out and Medrano is not, is because he is not supposed to.

TEX-ABOTA says they need judges to decide on cases without fear that they will be subjected to personal attacks. According to Jennifer Doan, the president of TEX-ABOTA, judges shouldn’t feel pressure to rule in a certain way based on threats.

“You dont lodge personal attacks or threats against their family just because the call may not go in your way.” Jennifer Doan

As of today, Judge Medrano will remain on the Walmart shooting case when another judge ruled against efforts by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to remove him from the case.

